Fargo Police Narcotics Unit makes significant drug bust and arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested for narcotics.

Officials say the Fargo Police Department Narcotics Unit, Metro Street Crimes Unit, and the Cass County Drug Task Force have been working on an intensive drug investigation since February of this year involving 33-year-old Scott Patrick Anderson of Fargo.

Over the course of the last several weeks, officers and detectives attempted to arrest Anderson multiple times, but officials say his evasive actions, such as ramming a police vehicle and driving through a garage, posed a greater threat to the public than would be if he were not apprehended.

Monday, November 9, Anderson was found at 1122 University Drive South.

Officials say he was arrested, after a short foot pursuit, for delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/delivery methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Felony preventing arrest, possession of heroin, and probation violation.

A follow-up search warrant was conducted at 1122 University Drive North #1 where additional items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were located.

Officials say additional state and federal charges and the potential for additional arrests of people who are involved in the drug trafficking organization are possible as the investigation continues.

Fargo Police say Anderson’s behavior was becoming increasingly dangerous to the public and the safety of law enforcement officers. Officials say the arrest of Anderson will help keep our community safe.

