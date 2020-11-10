Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 7:16 am on Tuesday, November 10th, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment complex at 2403 27th Ave. S. for a report of a structure fire with smoke and fire seen coming from a second-floor balcony.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a wall supporting the second and third-floor balconies on the exterior of the structure. Crews located and extinguished the fire; containing fire damage to the exterior wall. There was no extension of fire to the interior of the structure and total damages are estimated at $10,000. All occupants of the apartment complex were allowed to return to their units by 10 am.

The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with five engines, one truck, and one command vehicle with eighteen personnel. There were no injuries to the occupants or fire service personnel. The cause of the fire has been determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials igniting nearby combustible materials.

