Crookston man will potentially face charges after accidental discharge of a firearm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crookston Police say just before 3:00 Monday afternoon, they received a report that a gun was possibly discharged at 210 West Loring.

Police say a work crew was re-siding the duplex when several workers heard what sounded like a gunshot, followed by the sound of air exiting a fire on the construction trailer. The trailer was taken to a tire repair shop, where a 9mm round was found inside the damaged tire.

When officers were on scene, they sound a hole in the side of the building that was similar to the size of a 9mm round. Officers say soon after they learned that 21-year-old Casey Benjamin Staff left the building shortly after the gunshot. Officers were able to get ahold of Staff, who agreed to go back to the home and also consented to a search of the residence.

In addition to a gun, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was also found in the home.

Staff was taken to the Northwest Regional Correction Center in Crookston. Staff is awaiting to appear on potential charges including, Dangerous Weapons - Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, 5th Degree Drug Possession; not marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number.

