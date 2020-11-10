Advertisement

Car crashes into West Fargo apartment, power out in surrounding area

Crews are working the scene of a car vs. building call that also cut out power.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is seriously damaged and an apartment building is also damaged after someone drove over a lawn and crashed into the building.

The call for the crash at 3412 5th St. W. in West Fargo came in around 9 Tuesday morning.

A viewer sent in the picture above, showing the silver car crashed into the side of the building. The viewer also says power has been out since the crash.

Cass County Electric is confirming 146 customers were without power for some time after the crash. The power companies have been notified and are working to fix the transformer that was damaged in the crash.

The police report says the driver claims the brakes didn’t work, causing the crash.

No one was seriously hurt.

