Advertisement

Bemidji Police Department on the lookout for missing 17-year-old girl

17 year old Layla Iceman is described as 5′7″ tall and 239lbs with brown eyes and long straight dark brown hair. No photo was provided but a full description can be seen within the article.
Missing
Missing(WHSV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Layla Iceman.

Layla was last seen in the 1800 block of Park Ave NW on November 9th around 8:51 pm.

At approximately 8:51pm, it appears that Layla left the area voluntarily.

At this point in their investigation, this does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding Layla’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Layla is 5′7″ tall and 239lbs with brown eyes and long straight dark brown hair.

Layla was last seen wearing a black zip up hoodie with white stripes, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

Layla has 3″ scar on her left arm with several other unknown tattoos on both arms.

Layla may be heading to either the Fargo or Red Lake areas.

No photo was provided.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Sandstrom, missing man
UPDATE: Missing hunter found dead in Becker County
VNL COVID-19 Minnesota graphic.
Reports: Gov. Walz expected to announce major changes to bars/restaurants in state
Billiards
Fargo Billiards and Gastropub closing
Fargo Cass Public Health
Fargo Cass Public Health announces Emergency COVID-19 quarantine & isolation program
New Aldi store soon opening in South Fargo

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo Public Schools offering COVID support to students
Fargo Police Dept.
Fargo Police Narcotics Unit makes significant drug bust and arrest
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Grand Forks