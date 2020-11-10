Bemidji Police Department on the lookout for missing 17-year-old girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Layla Iceman.

Layla was last seen in the 1800 block of Park Ave NW on November 9th around 8:51 pm.

At approximately 8:51pm, it appears that Layla left the area voluntarily.

At this point in their investigation, this does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding Layla’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Layla is 5′7″ tall and 239lbs with brown eyes and long straight dark brown hair.

Layla was last seen wearing a black zip up hoodie with white stripes, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

Layla has 3″ scar on her left arm with several other unknown tattoos on both arms.

Layla may be heading to either the Fargo or Red Lake areas.

No photo was provided.

