Bemidji Police Department on lookout for stolen vehicle

The vehicle is described as a 2000 GMC Sierra K2500 with a Boss Straight blade plow with license plates 150NVA.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a 2000 GMC Sierra K2500 with a Boss Straight blade plow with license plates 150NVA.

This vehicle first being reported stolen on Monday in Norris CT NW in Bemidji.

If you happen to see this vehicle, contact Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111 opt 2 or Investigator Becker at (218) 556-2276.

