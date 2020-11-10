Advertisement

Bail set for man accused in Fargo, Wisconsin shootings

Nathanael Benton
Nathanael Benton(WITI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Bail was set at $1.5 million for a North Dakota man accused of wounding two police officers in eastern Wisconsin.

Twenty-three-year-old Nathanael Benton, of Fargo, is charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/use of a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

The officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot Friday in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.

Police chiefs in both the communities have declined to identify the officers, both of whom suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The shooting set off a nine-hour manhunt for Benton.

Fargo shooting victim speaks out after alleged gunman arrested in WI

