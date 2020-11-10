894 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 894 new cases of COVID-19 along with 30 more deaths in the state.

In total, 674 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 162 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 18.74 percent.

The North Dakota Department of Health is experiencing some technical issues and will release the active case count and the number of patients hospitalized when it is available.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.