University of North Dakota’s Covid-19 testing event set for tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota is offering a walk-up testing event on Tuesday, November 10th from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

This testing is open to the general public at UND’s High Performance Center, located at 2419 2nd Ave N. in Grand Forks.

All ages are welcome to participate, even if you do not have symptoms.

The test is a point in time test.

If a person was tested in the early stages of the infection while incubating the virus or exposed to the virus after they were previously tested, they could then later test positive for COVID-19.

Therefore, those that have previously tested negative are invited to be tested again.

If a person was identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case and does not develop symptoms it is recommended to get tested.

Testing is ideal, seven to 10 days after the last exposure.

If the person is found to be negative, they still need to fulfill the quarantine period, as it can take up to 14 days to develop COVID-19.

In addition to social distancing, mask wearing, and frequent hand washing, testing is a proven and effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Testing helps to identify the spread of the disease, helps to identify possible infections, and helps to isolate the spread.

Upcoming testing events can be found at www.grandforksgov.com/masstesting.

