North Dakota’s death rate per capita ranks 10th in country

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota’s position as the country’s COVID-19 leader relative to population showed no signs of improvement with an 18.25% positivity rate of tests in the last day.

Health officials reported 1,111 new positivity rates of tests since Saturday, two-thirds of which came from counties with the state’s most populous metro areas: Fargo, Bismarck-Mandan, Grand Forks and Minot.

Grand Forks County led the way Sunday with 187 positive tests.

Results tabulated Saturday by Johns Hopkins University researchers listed more than 2,148 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, up from 2,060 cases per 100,000 people the previous day.

The state has for several weeks led the country in the number of tests per capita.

