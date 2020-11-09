North Dakota Department of Commerce announces Hospitality ERG

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Commerce has been approved for a second round of Economic Resiliency Grants.

However, this time the grant will focus on helping businesses in the hospitality industry that have been impacted by COVID-19.

The funds were approved for use in reimbursing eligible businesses for operation costs, like payroll, rent, personal protective equipment and other expenses that comply with federal guidelines.

The grants, totaling more than $50M, will support more than 3,000 establishments that offer food, drink and entertainment. “The hospitality Business in North Dakota attracts visitors, it supports our workforce, you know it’s important business development and it improves our quality of life” said," North Dakota Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel.

Applicants may receive up to $25,000 and businesses with multiple locations may receive up to $75,000. A max of $25,000 will be allowed per location.

Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.

Applications are expected to open mid-November and will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.