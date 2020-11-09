New Aldi store soon opening in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in South Fargo will soon have another budget-friendly place to pick up groceries, Aldi will open its store by the end of November.

The grocery store chain says the Aldi at 3760 51st. Ave. S. will open on Friday, Nov. 20. That location is just off the I-29, 52nd Ave. interchange.

The store will open at 9 that Friday morning and be open from 9-8 daily.

This is the third Aldi store in the metro--the first is in Dilworth by the Walmart and Maurices, and the second opened up just off 13th Ave. in Fargo near Target.

