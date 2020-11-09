Moorhead Public Schools offers free meals to adults

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Public School district is now offering free meals to adults in the community.

The school says starting on Nov. 10, the school will provide free meals to adults along with students. Those mails are paid for through grant money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. This money is expected to be provided until the end of 2020.

Meals will be available Monday-Friday when school is in session at the sites and times listed below:

11:15-12:15 -- Robert Asp Elementary door 5, S.G. Reinertsen Elementary Door 13, Ellen Hopkins Elementary door 5, Dorothy Dodds Elementary door 24

12:00-12:45 -- Horizon Middle School door 22, Moorhead High School door 15.

11:30-12:30 -- Arrowhead Park, Queens Park and Allyson Park.

The district says the meal bags will include both breakfast and lunch.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.