Man gets 35 years for shooting, wounding Minnesota officer

Tyler Robert Janovsky gave a brief apology before he was sentenced in Waseca County court.
(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASECA, Minn. (AP) -

A man was sentenced Friday to the maximum 35 years in prison for shooting a southern Minnesota police officer in the head, leaving him severely injured.

Tyler Robert Janovsky gave a brief apology before he was sentenced in Waseca County court. He said he hopes Officer Arik Matson makes a full recovery.

Janovsky shot Matson and fired at two other officers on January 6 as the officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person.

Matson spent months in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities.

He told the court on Friday that his life has been changed forever by the shooting.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

