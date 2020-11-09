Advertisement

Low gas prices in the state continue to drop

(Amy Sancetta | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – There is good news for drivers in the state. Gas prices have reached their lowest level since June and are looking at continuing to drop.

Gas prices are expected to dip below the $2 mark for November.

Last year around the same time, drivers were paying around $2.55.

Nationally, the average price of gas at the start of November has not been this low since 2004. An official with AAA said that we are seeing these low prices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The gasoline prices that we are seeing are lower than we’ve seen at this time of year since 2004. They are continuing to tread lower on concern over the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Gene LaDoucer, Director of Public Affairs with AAA.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fargo man killed in plane crash in Dunn County
Property Crash in Fargo
Fargo man arrested for DUI after hitting a home with truck
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Billiards
Fargo Billiards and Gastropub closing

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
Point of View November 9 - Part 2
Point of View November 9 - Part 2
Point of View November 9 - Part 3
Point of View November 9 - Part 3
Point of View November 9 - Part 1
Point of View November 9 - Part 1