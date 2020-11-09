Local reaction to progress with COVID-19 vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be the light at the end of the dark tunnel for Americans and the world.

“It’s a very exciting day in the vaccine world, for sure,” said Kylie Hall, Project Manager at NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education.

“It looks very promising,” said Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford Health Vice President, and Chief Medical Officer. “90% effectiveness is great to hear. You know the trial is not entirely closed yet; we want to see all the data.”

Dr. Griffin said the vaccine rollout will probably be across much of 2021 before they get a large number of people vaccinated.

“The healthcare organizations and the government has already prepared what does it look like to begin the distribution of this vaccine when a vaccine becomes available,” said Griffin.

The COVID vaccine is coming in two doses, three weeks apart.

“Probably the earliest would be early December that it could be here locally, and again we’ll start with vaccinating our frontline healthcare workers and infrastructure employees,” said Hall.

Griffin and Kylie Hall, Project Manager at NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education, said as COVID numbers continue to rise on both sides of the river, it’s important for you to not to let your CDC guideline guards down as we venture into winter.

“We need to continue doing things like wearing our masks and social distancing and making sure we’re using good hand hygiene and then contract tracing,” said Hall. “They’re all really important.”

“Thanks to everybody that’s doing their part, but frankly, we can, and we need to do better for this because this is getting very serious for our hospitals and the hospitals around the state,” said Griffin.

Hall added they are going to continue to monitor the safety of the vaccine once it’s released. Pfizer has estimated it could have 50 million doses available globally by the end of 2020, enough for 25 million people.

Pfizer’s vaccine is among four being studied in the U.S. Another U.S. company, Moderna, also hoped to file an application with the FDA later this month.

