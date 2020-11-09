Advertisement

Grand Forks woman pleads guilty, sentenced for stabbing man with bread knife

(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman pled guilty in court Monday morning for a February stabbing.

32-year-old Christine Jones has now been convicted of both felony attempted murder and felony robbery.

Court documents say Grand Forks Police were called to the 2000 block of Dyke Ave. in early February after a man called saying he had been stabbed in chest.

Documents say Jones admitted to going into the kitchen to grab a bread knife and walking into the living room. Jones says she saw the victim lying on the couch and then stabbed him once.

Police say a serrated bread knife was later located at the victims' home.

Court records show Jones pled guilty to both counts in Grand Forks County Court Monday morning. A judge sentenced Jones to 20 years in prison with credit for the last 283 days she’s already served.

