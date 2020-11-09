Advertisement

GM to add 3,000 tech jobs to develop vehicles and software

FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014 file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014 file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will hire 3,000 more technical workers by early next year to help with virtual product testing and to develop software as a service.

The automaker says it will offer more remote work opportunities to help develop electric and autonomous vehicles.

GM wants to hire electrical system and infotainment software engineers as well as developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms.

The company says it wants to increase diversity with the new hires to build on its existing software expertise.

Spokesman Stuart Fowle says most of the jobs will be at GM’s Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan. Others will be at GM data and technical centers in Phoenix, Austin, Texas; Oshawa, Ontario; and Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fargo man killed in plane crash in Dunn County
Property Crash in Fargo
Fargo man arrested for DUI after hitting a home with truck
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Billiards
Fargo Billiards and Gastropub closing

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
Sgt. Sean Rios is survived by four children and his parents.
Houston police officer shot and killed, suspect sought
Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist