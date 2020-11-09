Former tenant feels “Blindsided” after receiving massive move-out bill from Epic Management

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people have come forward on social media, saying they feel blindsided by a massive move-out bill from EPIC management. Former tenants have posted bills requiring them to pay thousands of dollars after moving out. One former renter showed us this bill for nearly $5,000, despite her claims that they left the apartment in good shape and even had professional carpet cleaners come in, only for the company to replace the apartment and charge the renters.

“We were really blindsided because nothing was brought up to us when we were moving out.” said former Tenant Siam Nowak, who lived under Epic management for a little over a year and felt she had a strong relationship with the company over the course of their lease.

Nowak says that she expected to be charged for the usual cleaning fees and wasn’t even expecting a security deposit to be returned. She was shocked to see that the company replaced a refrigerator due to a dent, a microwave due to what they called scratches, and a stovetop, which she says she never got a reason for being replaced.

“Even when we called them to go through these charges she ended up hanging up the phone on us." said Nowak. "So we didn’t even get to discuss most of it.”

Since they were unable to come to a deal, Nowak now plans on taking the bill to small-claims court. Her biggest regret? Not taking pictures when she moved in to support her claims.

“I just get sick to my stomach thinking about that now. And especially thinking that I was renting from a really respectful company.” Nowak added, “Going back on that situation I would document absolutely everything.”

We reached out to Epic Management about a separate complaint late last month and were sent invoices showing why the bill was as high as it was. They also added that they are now going to require renter’s insurance going forward to cover some of the damages. We have not heard back from the company about this specific incident.

