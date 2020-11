PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Perham firefighters were called to the Barrel O' Fun chip plant in Perham on Monday morning.

The call came in around 6:45 a.m.

Perham Police confirmed the fire and said it was put out quickly.

Valley News Live is still waiting to get more information on the fire from the local fire department.

