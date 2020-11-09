Advertisement

Fargo Cass Public Health Announces New COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Program

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former Fargo Police Department has been turned into the Engagement Center, which houses the Emergency COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Program.

It provides emergency isolation and quarantine shelter for single unaccompanied men and women who do not have permanent housing and are unable to access other shelter facilities. The Engagement Center also houses the Mobile Outreach Program, which provides outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to those who are experiencing a crisis involving substance use.

The Engagement Center works in partnership with other community sheltering programs. Admittance and referrals to isolation or quarantine at this location will be coordinated amongst the region’s current providers for unsheltered individuals.

The Engagement Center will be operated 24 hours a day and is located at 222 4th Street North.

