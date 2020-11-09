Advertisement

Fargo Billiards and Gastropub closing

Billiards
Billiards(KWQC)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Billiards and Gastropub has announced it will close for good at the end of this week, Nov. 14.

In a Facebook post the business posted:

'A lot of people have contributed to making the place-- the Gastropub to some, Billiards or Fargo Billiards to others-- be what it has been for the last eleven years. And we are so grateful to the contributions of the many current and former employees.

We set out to increase social engagement, to bring people together, to in some small way strengthen the bonds and weaken the barriers between us.

It’s a tough business—tough to makes the numbers work under the best of circumstances. Group gatherings are our veins, and person-to-person interaction of the type we cannot do now is the blood that flows through them.

To all who are disappointed to hear this, we are sorry.'

