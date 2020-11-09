Advertisement

Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’

Virus 'sorrow'
Virus 'sorrow'(Graytv)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

North Dakota and South Dakota have the nation’s worst rate of coronavirus deaths per capita in the last 30 days.

Despite advances in treating coronavirus patients, hundreds more people in the Dakotas have died in recent weeks than during any other time of the pandemic.

It serves as a grim exclamation point on the virus outbreak slamming the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, with few signs of slowing down.

As winter approaches and hospitals scramble to make room for coronavirus patients, physicians and medical experts worry that the deaths will continue to climb in a region where people have been slow to adopt mitigation measures like wearing masks

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fargo man killed in plane crash in Dunn County
Property Crash in Fargo
Fargo man arrested for DUI after hitting a home with truck
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Billiards
Fargo Billiards and Gastropub closing

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
Point of View November 9 - Part 2
Point of View November 9 - Part 2
Point of View November 9 - Part 3
Point of View November 9 - Part 3
Point of View November 9 - Part 1
Point of View November 9 - Part 1