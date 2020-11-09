Advertisement

Becker County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Hunter

Paul Sandstrom, age 58, was last seen in the Gardner Lake area, near Bad Medicine Lake in northern Becker County.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing hunter.

Paul Sandstrom, age 58, of Blaine, Minnesota, failed to meet with his hunting group at 11:30 AM. He was later reported missing to law enforcement.

He was last seen in the Gardner Lake area, near Bad Medicine Lake in northern Becker County. Police say it is a heavily wooded area with several small lakes and ponds.

He was wearing orange and black hunting clothing when he disappeared.

If you have any information on Mr. Sandstrom’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Becker County Sheriffs' Office at (218) 847-2661.

