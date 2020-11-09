Advertisement

Alleged Boogaloo Bois face weapons charges in Minneapolis

This image shows a structure fire in Minneapolis amid unrest over the death of George Floyd.
This image shows a structure fire in Minneapolis amid unrest over the death of George Floyd.((Source: CNN))
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Weapons counts have been added to the charges against two men who prosecutors say are members of an anti-government extremist group who toted guns during unrest in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death.

Michael Robert Solomon of New Brighton and Benjamin Ryan Teeter of Hampstead, North Carolina, already faced federal terrorism counts.

Prosecutors say they are members of the “Boogaloo Bois” and court documents show they allegedly talked about destroying government buildings and killing politicians.

They are also accused of building firearms suppressors that they believed they sold to Hamas, and of offering to fight as mercenaries for the group.

