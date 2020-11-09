Additional steps being taken to meet increased pressure on ND hospitals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has called for additional steps to address the continuing increase of pressure on hospitalizations in the state. The Governor indicated that since last week, the number of active cases have climbed 10%. The Governor indicated that it took 7 months for the state to reach 5000 Covid cases and just 3 weeks to double that number.

Burgum indicated that 80% of the hospitalizations in the state are non Covid related and 20% are directly tied to Covid. He says the state’s six largest hospitals will be working together to try and make sure that enough workers can be shifted to meet demand.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.