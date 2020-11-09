2nd inmate on loose from Rapid City minimum-security prison
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -
Authorities say a second inmate has walked away from a minimum-security prison in Rapid City in the last two days.
Officials at the Rapid City Community Work Center say 28-year-old Keith Apple left the facility without authorization on Saturday night.
Apple is serving three years for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Pennington County.
Officials say 38-year-old Ivan Good Plume left the work center Friday night.
Good Plume is serving an 18-year sentence from Pennington County for aggravated assault.
