2nd inmate on loose from Rapid City minimum-security prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

Authorities say a second inmate has walked away from a minimum-security prison in Rapid City in the last two days.

Officials at the Rapid City Community Work Center say 28-year-old Keith Apple left the facility without authorization on Saturday night.

Apple is serving three years for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Pennington County.

Officials say 38-year-old Ivan Good Plume left the work center Friday night.

Good Plume is serving an 18-year sentence from Pennington County for aggravated assault.

