Advertisement

1,160 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 644 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 216 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 16.73 percent.

There are now 10,865 active cases in North Dakota, with 254 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Fargo man killed in plane crash in Dunn County
Property Crash in Fargo
Fargo man arrested for DUI after hitting a home with truck
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Billiards
Fargo Billiards and Gastropub closing

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News November 8 - Part 2
Point of View November 9 - Part 2
Point of View November 9 - Part 2
Point of View November 9 - Part 3
Point of View November 9 - Part 3
Point of View November 9 - Part 1
Point of View November 9 - Part 1