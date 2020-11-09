1,160 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 644 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 216 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 16.73 percent.

There are now 10,865 active cases in North Dakota, with 254 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.