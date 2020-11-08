Temperatures Falling Behind Cold Front

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Remaining windy. Temperatures will be falling behind a cold front. Midnight temperatures will likely be the high temps for Monday as they continue to fall.

MONDAY: Temperatures steadily falling in the 40s to 30s through the day. Not as windy, but still breezy. Chance of rain transitioning to snow in cooler temps, especially in the southern valley and west-central Minnesota.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Skies look to clear a bit on Tuesday and Wednesday, though we could see some spotty mixed precipitation across the north Wednesday. Temperatures stay cold on Tuesday in the 20s and 30s but warm into the 30s to near 40 on Wednesday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: For Thursday and Friday, things are looking to stay quiet, with highs in the low 30s Thursday and warming to near 40 on Friday with the passing of a warm front.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The weekend should bring seasonal temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. A wintry storm system looks to be missing us to the south, but we could see wind and cloudy skies for Saturday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Temperatures falling from upper 40s at midnight to upper 30s by morning.

MONDAY: Temperatures steadily falling. Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain transitioning to snow. Breezy. 7:00 AM: 38. 4:00 PM: 35.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Colder. Low: 20. High: 30.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 19. High: 40.

THURSDAY: A few clouds. Low: 18. High: 32.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 19. High: 40.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Low: 27. High: 44.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 26. High: 42.