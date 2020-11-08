Advertisement

Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet

(KVLY)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Heidi Heitkamp, the former Democratic North Dakota U.S. Senator and state Attorney General, is said to be a front-runner for President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet as Secretary of Agriculture, according to a report Saturday from Politico.

The 65-year-old Heitkamp lost a bid to serve as North Dakota’s Governor to Republican John Hoeven in 2000, but later served with Hoeven in the U.S. Senate following her election in 2012.

Heitkamp lost her U.S. Senate seat in the 2018 midterm election to then-Representative Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

She served as state Attorney General from 1992-2000.

According to Politico, others that could be considered for the role are Representatives Marcia Fudge, D-OH, Cheri Bustos, D-IL.

