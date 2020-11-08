Moorhead woman injured after car hits deer

CLAY COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt after a car crashed into a deer Saturday.

Officials say around 6:30 p.m. a Mustang driven by 69-year-old Delbert Smith of Moorhead was traveling southbound on Highway 32 approaching 28th Ave. N. in Highland Grove Township.

The vehicle hit a deer, disabling the vehicle.

Passenger, 67-year-old Juanita Smith of Moorhead, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not hurt.

