Fargo man killed in plane crash in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead after a Piper Pacer airplane crashed in rural Dunn County, eight miles southeast of Dunn Center.

Officials say the pilot, 43-year-old Christopher Hans from Fargo, took off in the dark from a private runway, in the fog. Moments later the plane crashed into the side of an adjacent hill.

Hans died on scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

