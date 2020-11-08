Advertisement

Fargo man killed in plane crash in Dunn County

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN (KKTV)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead after a Piper Pacer airplane crashed in rural Dunn County, eight miles southeast of Dunn Center.

Officials say the pilot, 43-year-old Christopher Hans from Fargo, took off in the dark from a private runway, in the fog. Moments later the plane crashed into the side of an adjacent hill.

Hans died on scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo man killed in crash near Buxton
Massive fire along I-29
Community rallies around local three-year-old who underwent two major brain surgeries over three days
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Moorhead woman injured after car hits deer

Latest News

Former tenant feels “Blindsided” after receiving massive move-out bill from Epic Management
5,924 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota
1,111 new cases of COVID-19, 18.25% Daily Positivity Rate
Fargo man arrested for DUI after hitting a home with truck