Fargo man arrested for DUI after hitting a home with truck

Property Crash in Fargo
Property Crash in Fargo(Fargo Police)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was booked into the Cass County Jail after driving into a home early Sunday morning.

At 2:15 AM, officers were dispatched to 3500 Woodbury Park Dr. S in Fargo for a vehicle vs house accident.

Officers found a pickup that hit a home causing significant damage to both the home and pickup.

Officials say the driver, 25-year-old Leighton Wellentin, was under the influence of alcohol and had a preliminary BAC of .28 which is over three times the legal limit.

Leighton was arrested for DUI and booked into the Cass County Jail.

No one in the house was hurt.

