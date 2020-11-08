Community rallies around local three-year-old who underwent two major brain surgeries over three days

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The community is rallying over a local boy who underwent two major brain surgeries in a three day period. 3-year-old Teddy Danielson had not been feeling well and visited the doctor multiple times. His Parents tell us that on his third doctor visit, Teddy was very suddenly rushed into emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain that they say saved his life.

Teddy’s father Ross Danielson reacted to the frightening 72 hours saying that, “The surprise of it, the suddenness of it, you are scared and you look to each other for strength and deal with the pain and craziness of it all.”

After Teddy’s emergency surgery, it was discovered via MRI that he had a tumor on his brain, and that he would go under the knife once more to get much of the tumor removed. His Parents say that Teddy has been staying strong through the procedures.

“He’s so smart. He knows that there’s something going on but everyone is being so nice to him and taking care of him." Said Teddy’s mom Jessica Danielson, "His little friends are sending him pictures and little teddy bears. He’s our little Teddy Bear.”

The support has been felt strongly by Teddy and his family. A fundraising campaign on the website “Gofundme” has raised well over 13,000 dollars in just two days.

“The outpouring of prayers and love.. It’s unbelievable also." said Jessica, "It’s amazing. It’s really amazing to see how many people care about him.”

Teddy now faces a long road to recovery which his Gofundme page says will include several forms of therapy in the future.

His tumor was sent to Mayo Clinic for analysis.

They now wait to learn if the tumor is cancerous or benign and what future treatment will be necessary for their “Teddy Bear”.

