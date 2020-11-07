“We need to get back to basics”, Grand Forks Public Health discusses record number of new cases

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today North Dakota saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in a single county. Grand Forks and Ward Counties both reaching over 300 new confirmed cases, but Grand Forks setting the record with 336. There are now 1,221 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number which representatives from the county department of health called “unfortunate”.

“We need to try and make those groups smaller, try to limit our household contacts to being our contacts." said Grand Forks Public Health representative Tiffany Boespflug, "Back when we were in March and April everyone was doing a great job. We need to get back to those basics to help these numbers go down.”

When we asked what may be leading this massive influx of COVID infections, we were told that it is a combination of many different factors, including people catching the illness while they are not able to work from home and holding large gatherings.

“I think people are fatigued. They’re tired of it, but this is not the time to let our guards down.” Boespflug said.

The city of Grand Forks now has a curfew put into place for bars and restaurants with liquor licenses, forcing them to close at 11pm.

We asked Boespflug if that was a good step towards slowing these numbers down. She said that measures like this will help, but it’s going to take a lot more to stop the newest surge of COVID-19, adding that “We need that limited capacity, we need people to maintain household contacts as their close contacts. These things work. And they’re working in other communities. Face coverings, they’re working. We need these things to prevent the spread from happening further.”

