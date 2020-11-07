Advertisement

US sets daily record, tops 126,000 virus cases

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE — The United States set a record of more than 126,400 confirmed cases in a single day on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in the U.S. is approaching 100,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Total U.S. cases since the start of the pandemic are nearing 10 million, and confirmed cases globally are approaching 50 million.

Worldwide infection numbers are also setting records. The world reached 400,000 daily confirmed cases on Oct. 15; 500,000 on Oct. 26, and 600,000 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average for daily deaths in the U.S. rose in the past two weeks from 772 on Oct. 23 to 911 on Friday. Those numbers were higher in the spring and August.

The global death toll hit a daily record of 11,024 confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo man killed in crash near Buxton
Massive fire along I-29
Community rallies around local three-year-old who underwent two major brain surgeries over three days
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Moorhead woman injured after car hits deer

Latest News

Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Former tenant feels “Blindsided” after receiving massive move-out bill from Epic Management
New record high for US coronavirus cases
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration