Rollover near Casselton brings traffic to a halt along I-94

(WCAX)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 2:08 PM CST
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rollover crash held up traffic along I-94 early Saturday morning for over an hour.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. west of Casselton. Jerry Smith, 41, was hauling cattle in a semi when he rolled the vehicle. The semi came to a rest, blocking both lanes.

Smith was cited for care required as 22 of the 46 cattle died or were euthanized. Smith was not hurt.

