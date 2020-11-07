Rollover near Casselton brings traffic to a halt along I-94

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rollover crash held up traffic along I-94 early Saturday morning for over an hour.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. west of Casselton. Jerry Smith, 41, was hauling cattle in a semi when he rolled the vehicle. The semi came to a rest, blocking both lanes.

Smith was cited for care required as 22 of the 46 cattle died or were euthanized. Smith was not hurt.

