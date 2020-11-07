NDSU students gearing up for Thanksgiving break despite pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

In the season of turkey, 'taters and giving thanks, there’s some news making NDSU students not so thankful.

“I kind of sat there for a little bit,” NDSU freshman Jackson Perrault says. “I haven’t seen my family in a while, so I was a little upset.”

NDSU, along with other universities in the Valley, is encouraging students not to return home for Thanksgiving break. School officials say traveling and attending family gatherings will spread coronavirus.

Some feel the school is the grinch that stole the holiday.

“There’s a lot of people that live much farther than I do,” NDSU freshman Calvin Stepan says. “They should have the ability to go back and see those people they probably haven’t seen since last August.”

Many like Stepan are still going home, despite the university’s wishes.

“We always do this huge gathering with my family,” NDSU freshman Ryan Blake says. “I’ll do that probably on Thursday and go Black Friday shopping.”

Families are also facing a dilemma when it comes to welcoming home the kids safely.

“I’m going home, quarantining and then I’ll be home for the rest of the semester so there’s no back and forth,” NDSU junior Katlyn Balstad says.

CDC guidance recommends a small dinner with, meet virtually and shop online rather than in-person on Black Friday. For those choosing to stay on campus, they are planning to make the most of it.

“It was a little sad, but I also recognize how there are small sacrifices we need to make to of course continue protecting the herd and continue to have our classes in person,” NDSU junior Billie Lentz says.

Lentz says she hopes this will make it so all students can go home safely for Christmas. NDSU plans on keeping its residence halls open during the break at no additional cost to students.

Students just have to notify the residence life staff and fill out a form. Those that are traveling will have to get a test upon returning.

