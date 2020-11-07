NDDoH: 1,615 new positive cases of COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 1,615 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday.

They’re also reporting 15 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 628 since the start of the pandemic. They daily positivity rate is at 16.87%.

BY THE NUMBERS

10,187 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

933,398 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,615 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

53,204 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

16.87% – Daily Positivity Rate**

10,325 Total Active Cases

+511 Individuals from yesterday

1,076 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (862 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

42,251 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

240 – Currently Hospitalized

+2 - Individuals from yesterday

15 – New Deaths*** (628 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

· Man in his 70s from Bottineau County.

· Man in his 80s from Bowman County.

· Man in his 80s from Cass County.

· Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

· Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

· Woman in her 90s from Mercer County.

· Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

· Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

· Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

· Man in his 90s from Stutsman County.

· Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 70s from Williams County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

· Adams County - 5

· Barnes County - 10

· Benson County – 13

· Billings County - 1

· Bottineau County – 14

· Bowman County - 1

· Burke County - 6

· Burleigh County - 155

· Cass County - 303

· Cavalier County - 21

· Dickey County – 11

· Divide County – 5

· Dunn County – 1

· Eddy County – 37

· Emmons County - 4

· Foster County – 7

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 100

· Grant County – 2

· Griggs County – 14

· Hettinger County - 2

· Kidder County - 5

· LaMoure County – 2

· McHenry County – 21

· McIntosh County – 2

· McKenzie County - 11

· McLean County - 11

· Mercer County - 5

· Morton County - 47

· Mountrail County - 32

· Nelson County – 12

· Oliver County - 1

· Pembina County - 29

· Pierce County - 20

· Ramsey County – 20

· Ransom County - 4

· Renville County - 7

· Richland County - 31

· Rolette County – 62

· Sargent County – 9

· Sheridan County - 2

· Sioux County – 11

· Slope County - 1

· Stark County – 59

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County - 37

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County - 14

· Walsh County - 59

· Ward County – 300

· Wells County - 9

· Williams County – 76

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.