MDH: 4,447 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 4,447 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 174,954.
They’re also reporting 34 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing up the total to 2,625 since the start of the pandemic.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 142,800
Total cases hospitalized (cumulative): 11,394
