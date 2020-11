HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Crews battled flames spreading through a cornfield along I-29 Friday afternoon.

It broke out sometime after noon between the Hillsboro and Mayville exit. Our reporter on the scene says the smoke could be seen from as far as Grand Forks. We’re told the flames came from a combine fire and no one was hurt.

