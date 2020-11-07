Advertisement

Man injured in Grand Forks crash

Police lights
Police lights(KAIT-TV)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grand Forks Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. officers of the Grand Forks Police Dept. responded to an injury accident at S. 31st St. and 32nd Ave S.

Officials say two vehicles had collided at the intersection causing extensive damage.

Officials say the initial investigation is indicating that a red Chevrolet pickup driven by Sharon Krueger of Grand Forks was eastbound on 32nd Ave. S.

A blue Chevrolet pickup driven by Michael Sirek of E. Grand Forks was westbound on 32nd Ave S who then turned southbound onto S. 31st. St.

The two vehicles collided.

The blue pickup went north crossing 32nd Ave S. and hit a tree.

Sirek was transported to Altru Hospital by ambulance. Krueger was not transported.

The investigation is continuing.

