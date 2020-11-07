Advertisement

Gun shots in south Moorhead Friday night

Gunshots rang out in a south Moorhead neighborhood Friday night.
Gunshots rang out in a south Moorhead neighborhood Friday night.(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in south Moorhead Friday night.

At 9:56 PM, members of the Moorhead Police Department responded to the Romkey Park area for a report of possible gunshots. While officers were responding, additional calls were made to the Red River Regional Dispatch Center reporting a possible shooting in addition to being some type of loud, verbal disturbance.

Officers arrived and located and detained an individual that was involved in the incident. Several people were walking outside and pointed Officers to an apartment building in the 1100 block of 18 ½ Street South. A third story apartment had what appeared to be gunshots through a large window. The investigation is ongoing but preliminary information suggests that the involved person(s) are known to each other. There is not believed to be an ongoing threat to public safety at this time.

There have been no reported injuries related to the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 218.299.5120 and ask to speak with a supervisor. There have been no arrests and this an active investigation.

Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in south Moorhead Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. authorities were called out to the 1100 block of 18 1/2 St. S. Witnesses say they heard about five shots.

Investigators blocked off the area between the two buildings and searched with flashlights. Police found a broken window. There was no mention of a weapon, gunman or victim.

We have a call into the police. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest on this story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo man killed in crash near Buxton
Massive fire along I-29
Community rallies around local three-year-old who underwent two major brain surgeries over three days
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Moorhead woman injured after car hits deer

Latest News

Former tenant feels “Blindsided” after receiving massive move-out bill from Epic Management
5,924 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota
1,111 new cases of COVID-19, 18.25% Daily Positivity Rate
Fargo man arrested for DUI after hitting a home with truck
Fargo man killed in plane crash in Dunn County