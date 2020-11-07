Gun shots in south Moorhead Friday night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in south Moorhead Friday night.

At 9:56 PM, members of the Moorhead Police Department responded to the Romkey Park area for a report of possible gunshots. While officers were responding, additional calls were made to the Red River Regional Dispatch Center reporting a possible shooting in addition to being some type of loud, verbal disturbance.

Officers arrived and located and detained an individual that was involved in the incident. Several people were walking outside and pointed Officers to an apartment building in the 1100 block of 18 ½ Street South. A third story apartment had what appeared to be gunshots through a large window. The investigation is ongoing but preliminary information suggests that the involved person(s) are known to each other. There is not believed to be an ongoing threat to public safety at this time.

There have been no reported injuries related to the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 218.299.5120 and ask to speak with a supervisor. There have been no arrests and this an active investigation.

Around 10:30 p.m. authorities were called out to the 1100 block of 18 1/2 St. S. Witnesses say they heard about five shots.

Investigators blocked off the area between the two buildings and searched with flashlights. Police found a broken window. There was no mention of a weapon, gunman or victim.

