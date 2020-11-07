Advertisement

Fargo teen accused of pointing a gun at a man

(MGN Image)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo teenager is in jail, accused of pointing a gun at a man.

Authorities say it happened just after 11 Friday morning at Ameri-Cash on University Dr. A caller told officers they saw a man pull a gun on another man.

Officers identified the gunman as a 17-year-old from Fargo. Police caught up with him Friday night at a home in the 1400 Block of 35th St. S.

He was taken into custody for terrorizing--a class C felony.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo man killed in crash near Buxton
Massive fire along I-29
Community rallies around local three-year-old who underwent two major brain surgeries over three days
Politico: Heidi Heitkamp a candidate for President-elect Biden’s cabinet
Moorhead woman injured after car hits deer

Latest News

Former tenant feels “Blindsided” after receiving massive move-out bill from Epic Management
5,924 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota
1,111 new cases of COVID-19, 18.25% Daily Positivity Rate
Fargo man arrested for DUI after hitting a home with truck
Fargo man killed in plane crash in Dunn County