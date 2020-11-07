Fargo teen accused of pointing a gun at a man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo teenager is in jail, accused of pointing a gun at a man.

Authorities say it happened just after 11 Friday morning at Ameri-Cash on University Dr. A caller told officers they saw a man pull a gun on another man.

Officers identified the gunman as a 17-year-old from Fargo. Police caught up with him Friday night at a home in the 1400 Block of 35th St. S.

He was taken into custody for terrorizing--a class C felony.

