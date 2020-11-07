Advertisement

Fargo man killed in crash near Buxton

(MGN Image)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST
BUXTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials have identified the man killed in the crash as 26-year-old Damon Williams of Fargo.

One man is dead after a crash involving a semi Saturday.

Around noon, a 26-year-old man from Fargo was heading south on I-29 north of Buxton.

He rear-ended a semi.

The Fargo man was declared dead on the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

This crash remains under investigation by members of the NDHP.

