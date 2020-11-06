New York Mills Elementary transitioning to distance learning

Otter Tail County, MN (Valley News Live) - The New York Mills Elementary School is seeing a high rate of staff quarantines due to exposure to COVID-19.

On the New York Mills Public Schools Facebook page, they say they consulted with Otter Tail County Public Health, and have decided that the NY Mills Elementary School will be transitioning to Distance learning starting Wednesday, November 11.

They say it is not due to student-to-student transmission, but rather a community exposure to staff.

The transition will include staff planning days, with distance learning beginning for Pre-K through 6th grade starting Monday, Nov. 16.

On Monday and Tuesday, November 9 and 10, there will be in-person school days for K-6th elementary students.

On Tuesday, every elementary student will be sent home with a Chromebook.

The school has been canceled for all Pre-K students for the week of Nov. 9-13

On Wednesday, November 11, there will be no school for elementary students. Staff will use the day to prepare for distance learning.

On Thursday, November 12, there will also be no school for elementary students.

Previously scheduled parent/teacher conferences will take place from 2-9 p.m. over the phone.

A link for a sign-up time will be sent home this Friday.

On Friday, November 13, there will be no school for all students in the district, per the school calendar.

On Monday, November 16, Pre-K through 6th-grade students at New York Mills Elementary will have their first day of distance learning.

Parents can expect at least two weeks of Distance Learning.

The Regional Covid Response Team will be monitoring the situation and making any adjustments to our Learning Model on a bi-weekly basis.

Free breakfast and lunch will continue to be available for all students on a pick-up basis.

Meals can be picked up from 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day at the common’s doors.

People that are in quarantine should not visit the school for any reason, including picking up food.

There WILL be meals available on the staff planning days on Nov. 11-12.

There will be no meals available on Nov. 13.

The School-Age Child Care will continue to be available to all NY Mills school-age children for the regular hourly fee.

Students will be expected to wear masks, practice social distancing, and stay home if they have symptoms.

Sign up information will go home with all elementary students on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

