UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Island Park

Fargo Police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the park this afternoon.
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police have released the name of the man found dead at Island Park late last week.

Police say the male has been identified as 37-year-old William R. Zaiser of Fargo with no permanent address. Police say Zaiser’s death is not considered suspicious, and no autopsy will be performed.

ORIGINAL: A man was found dead in Island Park Friday afternoon.

Fargo Police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the park.

When they arrived, they found that the man had passed away.

Police said that the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.

