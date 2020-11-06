Advertisement

Horace bar seriously damaged, teen arrested following crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bar in Horace is seriously damaged and a teen is under arrest and taken to the hospital following a wild crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office says around 2 Friday morning, it was called to the crash at Big Erv’s Bar and Grill. When authorities arrived, they noticed major damage to the building and found the driver of the vehicle that crashed into it. In the picture above you’ll notice the roof of what once was a front porch now lying on the ground.

The sheriff’s office says a 15-year-old boy was driving a vehicle reported as stolen earlier in the night and involved in a police chase. At this time, it’s unknown how or why the boy crashed into the building.

The teen was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but the extent of his injuries, if any, are unknown.

He is under arrest for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Since the suspect is under 18, his name is not being released.

