Tired of political text messages? Here’s how to stop them

The election is over, but for some, the political text messages keep coming.

“I get too many of them,” voter Alex Deblieck says.

In a COVID-era where door knocking is unwelcomed and phone calls can be annoying, politicians are finding another way to get attention.

“Early in the morning, doesn’t even matter what time it is,” voter Keenan Boid says.

Political groups prefer texts. People read them and they’re cheap to send. But several are wondering how these groups find them in the first place.

“When you sign up to register to vote, or if you sign up on any website that supports a certain candidate, then you can have your phone number, your name, your address all out there,” Valley News Live Engineer Brandon Godwin says. “That becomes a public record.”

Godwin says there’s no way to stop the initial contact.

“They just come randomly from numbers I don’t know,” voter Rylee Kanne says. “I get them a lot.”

There are ways to block and filter through these messages.

“When you type ‘stop’ in there, it’s like saying unsubscribe,” Godwin says. “They have to follow that and honor that per the rules.”

If a person responds “STOP” and the messages keep coming, they can report this to the Federal Communications Commission.

Phones have tools to help, too. For Android, go to “control spam settings.” For an iPhone, go to “settings,” click “messages” and click on “filter unknown senders.”

Godwin adds it’s important to make sure the text is coming from a legitimate campaign number and not a scammer before responding.

