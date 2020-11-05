Scientists develop app that detects COVID-19 through your cough

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The marvels of technology appear ready to wow us again.

Your phone may soon be telling you if you’ve been infected with COVID-19. All you’ll have to do is download an app and cough into your microphone.

“I think it would be a good idea if they could figure it out and get it out to the public,” Xavier Jacobson of Page, ND says.

MIT Researchers are sorting through tens of thousands of samples. They say COVID-coughs have distinct sound patterns. While our ears can’t sort out what they mean, artificial intelligence can.

With the app--you could log in daily, cough into your phone and get results instantly. Still, the app has some critics.

"It depends how accurate it is, Madison Benter of Mapleton says. “I don’t know, some of the testing these days isn’t even that accurate.”

Researchers say it’s 99% accurate with symptomatic patients, 100% for those who are asymptomatic.

It looks at a couple of things, including vocal cord strength and lung performance.

Before the pandemic, researchers used similar methods to diagnose people with pneumonia and asthma.

“I don’t think it would work,” Alexis Moos of Grand Forks says. “I would need to see the research behind it.”

The app is pending FDA approval. Researchers hope it will provide quick and easy pre-screening, helping to identify cases and slow the spread of COVID-19.

